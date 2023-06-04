Sit Investment Associates Inc. Increases Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 169,532 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares during the quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $14,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Fiduciary Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,846,568. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 2,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total value of $230,681.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,879,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $358,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,144 shares of company stock valued at $8,030,687. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.2 %

AMZN opened at $124.25 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.83, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.83.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Amazon.com from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.52.

About Amazon.com

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.