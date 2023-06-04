SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,837 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SITE Centers were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 226,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 0.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 227,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 4.7% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in SITE Centers by 6.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

SITE Centers Stock Performance

Shares of SITC opened at $12.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.76. SITE Centers Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.42 and a 12-month high of $15.61.

SITE Centers Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. SITE Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.33%.

SITC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SITE Centers has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.15.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

