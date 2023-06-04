Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,964 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $3,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Sonoco Products by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Sonoco Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Sonoco Products by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on SON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sonoco Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Argus raised Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Sonoco Products from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.17.

Sonoco Products Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $61.68 on Friday. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $65.96. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.89.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sonoco Products will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonoco Products news, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,123,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 531 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total transaction of $30,458.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,717.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $56.00 per share, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,123,640. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Further Reading

