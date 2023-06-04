Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) by 56.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,660 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Sovos Brands were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,809,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sovos Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,310,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 622,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,950,000 after acquiring an additional 264,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 141,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 64,257 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sovos Brands Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ SOVO opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.12. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $20.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Sovos Brands ( NASDAQ:SOVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $262.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.49 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. Sovos Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Katie Gvazdinskas sold 5,903 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $103,066.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,203,727.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Risa Cretella sold 14,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $237,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 294,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,866,295.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katie Gvazdinskas sold 5,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.46, for a total transaction of $103,066.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,727.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 799,291 shares of company stock worth $13,276,999 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on SOVO. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sovos Brands presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.93.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

