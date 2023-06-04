Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 95.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,248 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 271.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,554,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523,022 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 2,300.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 840,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,211,000 after purchasing an additional 805,455 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,158,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,138,000 after purchasing an additional 771,448 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,414,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $632,876,000 after purchasing an additional 578,581 shares during the period. 88.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Up 7.1 %

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $80.73 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.24 and a 12-month high of $120.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.06, a P/E/G ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.88 and a 200 day moving average of $81.61.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.32. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 71.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SWK. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $99.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $97.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.33.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

