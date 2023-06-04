Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Shares Purchased by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Stepan were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Stepan by 2,869.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stepan by 74.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Stepan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $148,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Stepan by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Stepan by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 76.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stepan alerts:

Stepan Price Performance

Stepan stock opened at $97.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 0.83. Stepan has a 1 year low of $87.11 and a 1 year high of $116.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

Stepan ( NYSE:SCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.23). Stepan had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $651.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. Stepan’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stepan will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 28.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $50,323.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 188,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,785,529.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Richard Finn Stepan sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total transaction of $50,323.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 188,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,785,529.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott R. Behrens sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total transaction of $179,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,891.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,462 shares of company stock valued at $798,357 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stepan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Stepan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.