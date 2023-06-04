STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 365 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 82.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 75.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $205.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 192.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.40. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $229.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STERIS Announces Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 175.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,793.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.00.

STERIS Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

