Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Stake Decreased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,405 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Superior Industries International were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Superior Industries International by 55.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 17,657 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Superior Industries International during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Superior Industries International by 3.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 108,182 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Superior Industries International by 9.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Superior Industries International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 946,309 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Superior Industries International alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Superior Industries International news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 66,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,196,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,984,350. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Superior Industries International news, SVP Parveen Kakar sold 18,845 shares of Superior Industries International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $134,553.30. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,923.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. acquired 66,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,196,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,984,350. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 122,836 shares of company stock worth $613,532 and have sold 156,805 shares worth $1,023,914. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Superior Industries International Stock Performance

Superior Industries International stock opened at $3.64 on Friday. Superior Industries International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.88.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $402.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.13 million. Superior Industries International had a net margin of 1.41% and a negative return on equity of 76.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Superior Industries International in a report on Monday, May 29th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Superior Industries International Profile

(Get Rating)

Superior Industries International, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aluminum road wheels for passenger cars and light-duty vehicles. It operates through the North America and Europe segments. The company was founded by Louis L. Borick in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, MI.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Industries International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Industries International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.