T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TBUX – Get Rating) by 237.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,153 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $873,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 8,021 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $48.70 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.23 and a 12-month high of $49.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.56 million, a P/E ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.66.

The T. Rowe Price Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (TBUX) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 53.48m in AUM and 293 holdings. TBUX is an actively-managed fund that invests in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade fixed income securities, targeting an effective duration of 1.5 years or less.

