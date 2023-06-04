Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,614,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,534,000 after buying an additional 1,668,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,870,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,914,000 after purchasing an additional 327,765 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,572,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,113,000 after purchasing an additional 561,682 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,245,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,762,000 after purchasing an additional 4,818,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,292,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,566 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on TME. HSBC boosted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $7.70 to $8.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. China Renaissance raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.60 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Macquarie raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $5.10 to $7.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.14.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Up 2.6 %

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Shares of NYSE TME opened at $7.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 52-week low of $3.14 and a 52-week high of $9.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.76.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the business of operating online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services. Its product brands include QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

