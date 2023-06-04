TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 21,145 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in TETRA Technologies were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,383,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,177 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TETRA Technologies by 175.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 28,776 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 18,339 shares during the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 732,015 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 158,153 shares during the period. Finally, Invenire Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invenire Partners LP now owns 1,184,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TTI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on TETRA Technologies from $8.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE TTI opened at $2.84 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $367.50 million, a P/E ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 2.54. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $5.82.

In related news, CEO Brady M. Murphy bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,722,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,554.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TETRA Technologies news, CEO Brady M. Murphy acquired 30,000 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.41 per share, for a total transaction of $102,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,722,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,873,554.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Matthew Sanderson acquired 7,500 shares of TETRA Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 484,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,167. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 59,750 shares of company stock worth $204,040 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

TETRA Technologies, Inc is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products, and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry.

