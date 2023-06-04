The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Bought by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Wendy’s by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.44.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

Wendy’s Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total transaction of $1,375,543.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Liliana Esposito sold 64,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.26, for a total value of $1,375,543.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 74,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,629.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $10,099,181.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,732,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,037,843 shares of company stock worth $23,508,373. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average is $22.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.92. The Wendy’s Company has a 12 month low of $17.03 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.77 million. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 44.37% and a net margin of 8.42%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 119.05%.

Wendy’s Profile

(Get Rating)

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.