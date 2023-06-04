Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Position Lessened by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000.

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $110.32 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $117.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

