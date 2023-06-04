Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 64.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,622 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $104.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.29. The company has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $113.78.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

