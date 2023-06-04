Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Shares Acquired by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,643 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $3,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 103.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 15,226 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at $907,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,165.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $63.15 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.04 and a fifty-two week high of $73.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.30.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1694 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.