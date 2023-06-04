Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG) Stock Price Up 3.7%

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $96.46 and last traded at $96.46. 12,772 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 14,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.01.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $525.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.51.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 108,365.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,239,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236,870 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after purchasing an additional 54,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 98,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,317,000 after purchasing an additional 48,700 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 43,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 121.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,750,000 after purchasing an additional 44,873 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.