Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Trading 4.6% Higher

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV – Get Rating) traded up 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $80.00 and last traded at $79.94. 43,164 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 69,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.46.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.19 and a 200-day moving average of $81.65.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (VIOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected from the S&P 600. VIOV was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

