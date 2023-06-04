Varta (ETR:VAR1) Shares Down 4.3%

Varta AG (ETR:VAR1 – Get Rating) shares fell 4.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as €13.83 ($14.87) and last traded at €14.04 ($15.09). 324,833 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at €14.66 ($15.76).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VAR1. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($31.18) target price on shares of Varta in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Warburg Research set a €18.50 ($19.89) target price on shares of Varta in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Varta alerts:

Varta Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $597.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.47 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €21.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.95, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Varta Company Profile

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries and Household Batteries. The Lithium-Ion Solutions & Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries primarily for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones; wearables, which include medical devices to measure hypertension, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as the power supply for COVID19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for industrial and original equipment manufacturers for use in various applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.