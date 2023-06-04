Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 33,527 Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $871,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WDS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Woodside Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st.

WDS stock opened at $23.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.73. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $19.11 and a 1 year high of $26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a $2.113 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd. engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and production of hydrocarbon and oil and gas properties. It operates through the following segments: North West Shelf, Pluto, Australia Oil, Wheatstone, Development, and Others. The North West Shelf segment produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline natural gas, condensate, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil from the North West Shelf ventures.

