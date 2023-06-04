Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Azenta were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AZTA. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Azenta by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 101,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,345,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Azenta by 6.0% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 132,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,689,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Azenta by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its holdings in Azenta by 207.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 189,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,112,000 after purchasing an additional 127,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AZTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Azenta from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens lowered Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.20.

AZTA stock opened at $44.21 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a one year low of $36.01 and a one year high of $78.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.17 and a beta of 1.56.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Azenta had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $148.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

