Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.02 Million Holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 54,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 46,346 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 18,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 80.2% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 38,987 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 53.8% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 20,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 78,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $470,000. 52.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBA. Piper Sandler cut shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Urstadt Biddle Properties in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:UBA opened at $20.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.74 and a 200-day moving average of $18.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.60 million, a PE ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.10. Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.2083 dividend. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 140.85%.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

