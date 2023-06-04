Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $894,000 Stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,044,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,743,000 after buying an additional 138,878 shares in the last quarter. CDAM UK Ltd boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 595,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,491,000 after buying an additional 18,268 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after buying an additional 18,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 211,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,207,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in LGI Homes by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 200,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,609,000 after buying an additional 10,906 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on LGIH. JMP Securities cut their price objective on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

LGI Homes Trading Up 5.9 %

LGIH stock opened at $121.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.71. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $126.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.96 and a 200-day moving average of $107.79.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.54 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

LGI Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on the residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, Midwest, Mid-Atlantic, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Articles

