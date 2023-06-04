Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $910,000 Position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,252 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 101,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 13,679 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares in the last quarter. 52.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AM opened at $10.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.36. Antero Midstream Co. has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $11.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 130.43%.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,486.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Antero Midstream news, Director David H. Keyte bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.01 per share, with a total value of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 79,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $794,523.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,591,486.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Antero Midstream in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Antero Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Antero Midstream Corp. is a growth-oriented midstream energy company, which owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the Gathering and Processing and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

