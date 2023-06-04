Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $896,000 in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 64,488 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $896,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 44.7% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 17.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ESTE. Mizuho cut their price target on Earthstone Energy from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Earthstone Energy from $23.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Stephens assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Monday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

In other news, CEO Robert John Anderson bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.45 per share, for a total transaction of $57,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 811,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,286,053.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESTE stock opened at $12.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 2.09. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $22.25.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $413.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.95 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 28.38% and a net margin of 28.58%. Earthstone Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. The firm is engaged in the acquisition and development of oil and gas reserves through activities that include drilling and development of undeveloped leases, as well as asset and corporate acquisitions and mergers. It also focuses on the Midland Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Trend in South Texas and the Delaware Basin in New Mexico.

