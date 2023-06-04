Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,406 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Colony Bankcorp were worth $887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 1,014.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Colony Bankcorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 50.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CBAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Colony Bankcorp stock opened at $9.50 on Friday. Colony Bankcorp, Inc. has a one year low of $8.59 and a one year high of $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.57. The company has a market cap of $167.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.37%.

In other Colony Bankcorp news, CEO T Heath Fountain bought 3,000 shares of Colony Bankcorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.04 per share, with a total value of $36,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,811 shares in the company, valued at $214,444.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 12,941 shares of company stock valued at $132,784. 7.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division, Mortgage Division, and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services including commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

