Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,637 Shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Karuna Therapeutics were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 20.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,621,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,672,000 after buying an additional 448,871 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 19.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,825,000 after buying an additional 371,050 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 9.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,216,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,479,000 after purchasing an additional 191,307 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 15.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,188,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,349,000 after purchasing an additional 161,930 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 146.2% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 694,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,277,000 after purchasing an additional 412,548 shares during the period.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KRTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $270.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $323.00 price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $262.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $277.13.

Insider Activity

Karuna Therapeutics Stock Up 1.9 %

In related news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total value of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,184,944. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Karuna Therapeutics news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.16, for a total transaction of $6,004,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,184,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.51, for a total transaction of $947,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,481,911.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,030,410 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $233.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 1.15. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.47 and a 52 week high of $278.25.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.86) by $0.06. Karuna Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,795.96% and a negative return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.95) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -11.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.