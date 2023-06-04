Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 3,559 Shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,612 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ebix were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBIX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ebix during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Ebix during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Ebix by 56.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ebix by 16.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Ebix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $135,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EBIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Ebix from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ebix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Ebix stock opened at $20.43 on Friday. Ebix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.74 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The firm has a market cap of $631.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.40 and a 200-day moving average of $17.69.

Ebix (NASDAQ:EBIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $255.21 million for the quarter. Ebix had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 5.22%.

Ebix, Inc engages in the development and deployment of insurance and reinsurance exchanges on an on-demand basis using software-as-a-service (“”SaaS””) enterprise solutions in the areas of customer relationship management (“”CRM””), front-end and back-end systems, and outsourced administrative and risk compliance.

