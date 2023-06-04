Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 49,994 Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 49,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVE. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Cenovus Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.27% of the company’s stock.
Cenovus Energy Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CVE opened at $16.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 2.24. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.44 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms recently weighed in on CVE. Scotiabank cut Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.
Cenovus Energy Profile
Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

