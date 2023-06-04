Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,672 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,874 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYNH. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 898.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 790.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SYNH opened at $41.56 on Friday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a one year low of $22.89 and a one year high of $79.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of Syneos Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical solutions. It operates through the Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions segments. The Clinical Solutions segment offers global services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics that span Phase I to IV of clinical development.

