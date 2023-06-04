Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 7,743 Shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,531 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 7,743 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 34,396 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 14,180 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 95,110 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $4,029,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,504 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

Shares of IART stock opened at $38.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.16. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $37.36 and a 52 week high of $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.73 and a 200-day moving average of $54.51.

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. The company had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.21 million. Integra LifeSciences had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Witte Jan De bought 7,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,992.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,798 shares in the company, valued at $492,723. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael J. Mcbreen sold 1,843 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.29, for a total value of $100,056.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,563,334.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Witte Jan De acquired 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,992.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 12,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $492,723. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IART. Citigroup lowered shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Integra LifeSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reissued a “downgrade” rating on shares of Integra LifeSciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

About Integra LifeSciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of regenerative tissue technologies and neurological solutions dedicated to limiting uncertainty for clinicians. It operates under the Codman Specialty Surgical (CSS) and Tissue Technologies (TT) segments. The CSS segment includes technologies and instrumentation used for neurosurgery, neurocritical care, and otolaryngology.

