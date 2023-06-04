Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 31,471 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Interface were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Interface by 6.5% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,679,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,077,000 after buying an additional 223,179 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Interface during the third quarter valued at about $294,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Interface by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Interface during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interface in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Longbow Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

TILE stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.24. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.51 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The company has a market capitalization of $429.27 million, a P/E ratio of 82.22 and a beta of 1.90.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $295.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.35 million. Interface had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Interface’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

