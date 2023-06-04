Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Position Lifted by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,401,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $976,594,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,424 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 219.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,782,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,381,000 after buying an additional 3,285,002 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,511,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,534,000 after buying an additional 3,061,831 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 107.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,259,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,944,000 after buying an additional 1,690,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,297,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $521,886,000 after buying an additional 1,433,204 shares during the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBS stock opened at $38.47 on Friday. Webster Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $31.03 and a 52 week high of $56.46. The company has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The business had revenue of $666.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.42.

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

