Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Trading 4.7% Higher

Whitehaven Coal Limited (OTCMKTS:WHITF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.99 and last traded at $3.94. 9,063 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 34,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.76.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.39.

Whitehaven Coal Company Profile

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. It operates through three segments: Open Cut Operations, Underground Operations, and Coal Trading and Blending. The company produces metallurgical and thermal coal. It operates four mines, including three open cut and one underground located in the Gunnedah Coal Basin in New South Wales.

