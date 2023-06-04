WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM) Shares Up 3.5%

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund (NYSEARCA:EZM – Get Rating) shares shot up 3.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $50.03 and last traded at $49.94. 20,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 42,349 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.23.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $709.15 million, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.33.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 351.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 54,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after acquiring an additional 7,443 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 698,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,188,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the mid-capitalization segment of the United States stock market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.