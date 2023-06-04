Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 392,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,775 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $26,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $1,652,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter worth about $263,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications Price Performance

Shares of ZM opened at $67.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.83 and its 200-day moving average is $70.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of -0.23. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $124.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.33%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total value of $644,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,788,488.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.32, for a total transaction of $220,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $644,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 29,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,788,488.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,893 shares of company stock worth $7,005,587 over the last ninety days. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Stories

