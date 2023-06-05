1,348 Shares in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,348 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Five Below by 93.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 3,530.0% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period.

Insider Activity at Five Below

In other Five Below news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Five Below news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total value of $2,989,597.41. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at $19,894,519.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Five Below Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $182.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $196.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.91. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $220.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FIVE. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Five Below from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.22.

Five Below Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Featured Articles

