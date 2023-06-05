13,888 Shares in Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at $559,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Xencor by 377.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after buying an additional 80,625 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Xencor by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 137,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Xencor by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at $576,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XNCR. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Xencor from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Xencor from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xencor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.33.

NASDAQ XNCR opened at $27.69 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.17. Xencor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $38.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 0.76.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $18.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. Xencor had a negative net margin of 142.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 77.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Xencor, Inc. will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $32,688.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 73,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,116.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xencor news, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $32,688.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 73,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,192,116.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 2,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $77,747.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,065.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,407 shares of company stock valued at $131,681 in the last quarter. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Xencor, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

