25,000 Shares in Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA) Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vera Bradley, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,000. True Signal LP acquired a new position in Vera Bradley in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vera Bradley by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 109,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 33.0% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 60,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petrus Trust Company LTA increased its position in shares of Vera Bradley by 86.5% during the third quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 25,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 12,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

Vera Bradley Price Performance

Shares of Vera Bradley stock opened at $5.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.95. Vera Bradley, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $6.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Vera Bradley ( NASDAQ:VRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The textile maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $147.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.03 million. Vera Bradley had a positive return on equity of 2.70% and a negative net margin of 11.95%. Analysts anticipate that Vera Bradley, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vera Bradley in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley, Inc engages in the business of designing women’s handbags, luggage, travel items, fashion, home accessories, and unique gifts. It operates through the following segments: Vera Bradley (VB) Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The VB Direct segment is involved in selling VB products through full-line and factory outlet stores, websites, online outlet site, and the VB annual outlet sale.

