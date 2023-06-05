34,155 Shares in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX) Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 34,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,210,000. Creative Planning owned 0.07% of Global X Copper Miners ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 143,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,091,000 after buying an additional 24,267 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 51,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the period.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $37.33 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $42.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.95.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

