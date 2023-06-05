3,448 Shares in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in ArcBest by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,701 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 19,292 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 64,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,512,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in ArcBest by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,879,166 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $131,617,000 after acquiring an additional 36,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.59% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCB shares. Bank of America lowered shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on ArcBest from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on ArcBest in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ArcBest from $138.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.25.

ArcBest Stock Performance

ARCB stock opened at $87.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $66.35 and a 1-year high of $104.87.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. ArcBest had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 8.67 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.06%.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

