3,711 Shares in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Bought by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,711 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 213.3% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 118,636 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,938,000 after acquiring an additional 80,764 shares in the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP raised its position in Meritage Homes by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 253,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,794,000 after purchasing an additional 52,719 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Meritage Homes by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,309,099 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,720,000 after purchasing an additional 43,164 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 730.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 43,053 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 37,871 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 815,481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,122,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meritage Homes

In related news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $491,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,042.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $491,517.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,389,042.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,413.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,400 shares of company stock worth $926,077. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Meritage Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MTH opened at $123.15 on Monday. Meritage Homes Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.51 and a fifty-two week high of $130.68. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.60.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 23.99%. Meritage Homes’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meritage Homes Co. will post 15.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meritage Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTH. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.14.

About Meritage Homes

(Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

Further Reading

