4,155 Shares in JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG) Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:JIG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JIG. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in JPMorgan International Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $263,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 23,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Growth ETF by 3,045.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan International Growth ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JIG opened at $58.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $92.90 million, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.97. JPMorgan International Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $59.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.30.

About JPMorgan International Growth ETF

The JPMorgan International Growth ETF (JIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global ex-US stocks fundamentally selected for growth and quality traits. JIG was launched on May 20, 2020 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

