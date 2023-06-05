4,805 Shares in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP) Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 4,805 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 30,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth about $376,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 41,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on IEP. TheStreet lowered Icahn Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Icahn Enterprises Stock Up 1.1 %

Icahn Enterprises Announces Dividend

IEP opened at $22.06 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average is $48.35. Icahn Enterprises L.P. has a one year low of $18.03 and a one year high of $55.16. The company has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 36.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -352.42%.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises LP operates as holding company. It operates through following eight business segments: Investment, Automotive, Energy, Food Packaging, Metals, Real Estate, Home Fashion, and Pharma. The Investment segment consists of various private investment funds. The Automotive segment holds ownership in Icahn Automotive Group LLC.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.