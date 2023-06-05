5,924 Shares in Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Fiera Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Fiera Capital by 176.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiera Capital during the 4th quarter worth $2,457,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiera Capital by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Fiera Capital during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiera Capital during the 4th quarter worth $2,166,000. 14.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Fiera Capital from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Fiera Capital from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Fiera Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.14.

Shares of FSZ stock opened at C$6.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$38.40 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.67. Fiera Capital Co. has a 12 month low of C$6.30 and a 12 month high of C$10.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$532.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a PEG ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 239.26.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Fiera Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 452.63%.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

