6,049 Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $33.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average of $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.69. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $59.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $62.00) on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.78.

In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $454,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 623,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,358,093.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,000. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.