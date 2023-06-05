6,049 Shares in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,000.
Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ HALO opened at $33.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average of $45.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.69. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $29.85 and a one year high of $59.46.
In other news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $454,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 623,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,358,093.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,242,000. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.
