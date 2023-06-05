82,280 Shares in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND) Purchased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 82,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Blend Labs by 418.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blend Labs by 4.2% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 10,731 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 62.4% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 11,009 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blend Labs during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 60.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLND has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Blend Labs from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Blend Labs from $2.40 to $1.30 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Blend Labs from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.24.

In other Blend Labs news, insider Nima Ghamsari sold 230,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.61, for a total value of $140,769.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders have sold a total of 551,328 shares of company stock worth $443,607 in the last 90 days. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLND opened at $1.05 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $244.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.27. Blend Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 8.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 379.35% and a negative return on equity of 172.11%. The business had revenue of $42.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.60 million. Analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Blend Labs, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts.

