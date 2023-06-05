Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) Shares Sold by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,075 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,344,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,650,000 after acquiring an additional 349,259 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 14,400,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,734,000 after buying an additional 1,681,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,886,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,299,000 after buying an additional 43,995 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,811,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,335,000 after buying an additional 110,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,635,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,028,000 after acquiring an additional 673,006 shares during the period.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Acadia Realty Trust

In other news, Director Douglas Crocker II bought 28,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 112,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,449,921.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

AKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet raised Acadia Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

AKR opened at $13.45 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.47. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $19.86.

Acadia Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -167.44%.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Acadia Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in delivering operating platforms and investment strategy. It operates through the following business segments: Core Portfolio, Funds, and Structured Financing. The Core Portfolio segment consists of retail properties. The Funds segment handles retail real estate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating).

