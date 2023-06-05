Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $3,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 446.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 581,096 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $73,108,000 after buying an additional 474,672 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2,641.2% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,728,000 after acquiring an additional 269,400 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC bought a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,574,000. Robeco Schweiz AG purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,990,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,670,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,109,000 after purchasing an additional 116,382 shares during the period. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.33.

Insider Transactions at Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 2.7 %

In related news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total value of $151,641.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares in the company, valued at $6,592,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 1,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $151,641.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,592,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP William L. Hutton sold 1,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $292,858.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,919.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $145.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.76. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $109.06 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $1.79. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 17.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

