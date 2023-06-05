AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO) Holdings Trimmed by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:YOLO – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,556 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of YOLO. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 82.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF by 265.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 39,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 28,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $102,000.

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

YOLO stock opened at $2.58 on Monday. AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $6.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.48.

AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF Profile

The AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (YOLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Alternative Harvest index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing in both domestic and foreign cannabis equities, as well as total return swaps of similar securities.

