AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Bought by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,087 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 27.7% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,077 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,435 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AECOM by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of AECOM in the third quarter valued at $7,837,000. 84.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AECOM Stock Performance

Shares of ACM stock opened at $81.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. AECOM has a 1 year low of $60.74 and a 1 year high of $92.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AECOM ( NYSE:ACM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. AECOM had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AECOM will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on AECOM from $103.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AECOM from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

AECOM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AECOM engages in the design, manufacture, financing, and operation of infrastructure assets for governments, businesses and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The Americas segment deals with planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design and construction management services to commercial and government clients in the United States, Canada and Latin America in major end markets such as transportation, water, government, facilities, environmental and energy.

